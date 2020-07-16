Marilyn Gonz

Marilyn grew up in the Coffman area where she went to grade school at Madison School. She attended high school with the last class to graduate from the old Farmington High School. A very outgoing person, Marilyn never ever met a stranger. She met the love of her life, John Gonz, at a Christmas party for the employees of Puritan Fashions where they both worked. After a whirlwind romance they were married on February 5, 1966. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with a giving heart. She loved to travel and was an amazing cook. When people visited in her home they were always made to feel very welcome. The VFW Womens' Auxiliary was a huge part of Marilyn's life. She became a member of the Women's Auxiliary #5896 on May 2, 1989. Through the years she held many positions with the Auxiliary. She was past president for many years; she held many chairmanship positions on the state, district and local level; was district president for the years 2004-2005 and one of her favorite things was working at the Bingo games.