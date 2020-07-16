Marilyn Gonz

Marilyn L. Gonz
FARMINGTON – Marilyn L. Gonz, of Farmington, passed away July 14, 2020 at her home at the age of 78. She was born in rural Farmington on June 4, 1942 to the late Rollan O. and Alberta Mae (Hopkins) Wampler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, James Marcus Gonz and a great grand-daughter, Mabel Noelle.
Marilyn grew up in the Coffman area where she went to grade school at Madison School. She attended high school with the last class to graduate from the old Farmington High School. A very outgoing person, Marilyn never ever met a stranger. She met the love of her life, John Gonz, at a Christmas party for the employees of Puritan Fashions where they both worked. After a whirlwind romance they were married on February 5, 1966. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with a giving heart. She loved to travel and was an amazing cook. When people visited in her home they were always made to feel very welcome. The VFW Womens' Auxiliary was a huge part of Marilyn's life. She became a member of the Women's Auxiliary #5896 on May 2, 1989. Through the years she held many positions with the Auxiliary. She was past president for many years; she held many chairmanship positions on the state, district and local level; was district president for the years 2004-2005 and one of her favorite things was working at the Bingo games.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, John Gonz; her children, Albert Rollan (Jacquelyn) Gonz, Sr. of Ste. Genevieve and Kimberly Dianne Gonz of Farmington; Grandchildren, Amber Gonz, Nathan Gonz, Katie Noelle, A. J. Gonz, Rebekah Harris, Scarlette Gonz, Brandi Riley, Katherine Rupart and Johnathon Crowell and Jeremy Crowell; thirteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Albert Wampler, Ray Lynn Wampler and Tommy Wampler; two sisters, Patricia Marberry and Kathy Evans. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5 – 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve County. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.