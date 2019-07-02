FARMINGTON – Marilyn J. (Schuermann) Smith, of Farmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 30, 2019, at Mercy Festus Hospital at the age of 82. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 29, 1936, the only child to the late Frederick A. Schuermann and Florence L. (Dielman) Schuermann.
A graduate of Esther High School, Marilyn went on to work in food service both at Circus Day Care Nursery and Ashbrook Nursing facility. She was a dedicated and devoted mother to her three children. An accomplished baker, she enjoyed baking many delicious favorites for family and friends. She also was a seamstress and did alterations professionally. Her faith was important to her and she was a life-long member of the Jehovah's Witness at the local Kingdom Hall. Marilyn's family and friends will cherish the memory of her kind and loving nature.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia Smith, Karen (Larry) Brewer and Kenneth R. Smith; two grandchildren, Kati (Jake) Moyers and Dustin (Andrea) Brewer; four great-grandchildren, Zeke and Ozric Moyers and Colby and Luke Brewer; special, life-long friends, Mary McDaniel and LaVerne Williams; and a host of extended family, neighbors and good friends.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 12 noon – 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later time. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the charity of donor's choice. View the online obituary, the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
