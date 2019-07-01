{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Marilyn J. Smith, of Farmington passed away June 30, 2019, at the age of 82. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn J. Smith
