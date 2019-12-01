{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Marilyn Gann, age 86, of Farmington, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born December 14, 1932, to the late Tony L. and Vada I. (Long) Horn in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Marilyn was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church and Naomi Ruth Circle

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Gann, and brother, Kenneth Horn.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Marilyn is survived by her nieces and nephews, Debby Gann and daughter Rachel, Steve (Teresa) Gann and daughters, Caitlin and Andrea, John Gann, Mary (Aron) Smith and sons, Ethan and Braedon, Angela (Tom) Barrett and children, Alyse and Andrew, Adam (Heather) Horn and children, Aidan, Collin, and Scarlett, sisters-in-law, Gayle Horn and Shirley Gann, brothers-in-law, Delroy and Linn Gann. Marilyn is also survived by many great friends and faithful visitors.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time of 2 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Chaplain Bob Webb officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Gann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments