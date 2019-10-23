PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Marilyn J. McBride entered into the presence of our Lord. She is now with all those saints that have preceded her. Her earthly journey began in East St. Louis, Illinois, on July 24, 1935, and after months of loving care, ended at her Perryville home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter A. and Bessie (Welshans) McCauley, and sister of Walter T. McCauley and William McCauley, all of whom have preceded her.
In 1953 she married the love of her life, Rev. Gerold McBride. They were blessed with four children. Lynn (Jacob) Blackwell, Kim (Gary) Martin, Rebecca (Bruce) Buchheit, and Gregg (Kirsta) McBride. Her loving grandchildren are Jeremy (Jaki) Blackwell and Ben Blackwell, Gary (Kari) Martin Jr., Mike (Amanda) Martin, Jennifer Martin and Special Friend Dustin Miller, Amy Martin and Special Friend Tony Talarico, Jason (Jessica) Buchheit, Sarah (Alex) Norath, Abigail (Joshua) Stevens, Michael Buchheit, and Sean and Heather McBride. She also has thirteen great-grandchildren, Jordan and Mayci Blackwell, Tyler Ashby, Sophia, Ashley, Stephen, Derek, and Sadie Martin, Jozy Meyer, Tucker Miller, Lucas and Kyle Buchheit and Ellyn Norath. Thanks to God, these all survive.
Marilyn was the “Fun Grandma.” There are memories of children being the target of her water guns, and squeals while playing tag or hide and seek, or “Touch You Last.” In addition to her fun with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Her life, her teaching, her faith and her personality has touched many lives. She has created many memories that will keep her in the hearts and minds of her family and friends for many years.
Visitation will be at the Lithium Baptist Church, 130 Blue Springs Lane in Perryville, Missouri, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019. A private interment will be at a later date. The service will be conducted by Rev. Larry Duncan, a longtime friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Baptist Children’s Home will be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.