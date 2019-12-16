{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Marilyn Elizabeth Pirtle, 77, of Farmington passed away December 15, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born October 27, 1942, in Farmington to the late Walter Milton and Minnie Agnes (Powell) Cowley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Pirtle; and granddaughter, Gracie Layne Despard. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington.

She is survived by two children, Carmen Pirtle and Rodney Pirtle and wife Janna; one grandson, Lexie Pirtle; two sisters, Bonnie Henson and Nettie Mae Deluca and husband Ray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center or Memorial United Methodist Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Pirtle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments