BONNE TERRE -- Marilynn S. Dunlap of Park Hills, Missouri, was born August 3, 1955, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Aundo James and Anita (nee Hedrick) Carver. She entered into rest Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the age of 62 years, 11 months and 15 days.

She was preceded in death by her mother, and her husband Melvin Dunlap.

Marilynn is survived by her father and stepmother, Aundo James and Faye Carver of Farmington, Missouri; daughter, Starla Poff of Park Hills, Missouri; her chosen daughter, Leslie Smith; three stepchildren - Diane Watson, Carol Helms and Mike Dunlap; many grandchildren - especially Jagger; and many great-grandchildren; two siblings, Cassaundra (Steve) Kramer, and Clifford James (Dala) Carver; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marilynn enjoyed singing, playing piano and spending time with grandson Jagger. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Chapel Hill Mortuary St. Francois, 6776 Vo Tech Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

