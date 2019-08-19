{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Marjorie Ann Phillips (Pimmel) born February 15, 1943, passed away August 18, 2019. Beloved by family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Free Spirit Baptist Church in Vulcan, Missouri. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

