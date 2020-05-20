Mark Hasemeier Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mark David Hasemeier, Sr.

BONNE TERRE – Mark David Hasemeier, Sr., age 73, of Lake Timberline, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mark was born November 14, 1946, to the late Elwood Durwood and Bernice Elsie (Gawrych) Hasemeier in St. Louis, Missouri. Mark was a meat cutter for over fifty years and owned his own route for Pepperidge Farm. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching sports, and loved to dance with the love of his life.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Jan William Hasemeier.

Mark is survived by his wife, Donna-Lee Mary (Garner) Hasemeier; two sons, Mark David Hasemeier, Jr. and wife Jamie of Webster Groves and Andrew “Andy” John Hasemeier and wife Mindy of Lake Timberline; seven grandchildren, Clara, Peter, John Ruby, Savannah, Haley, and Lydia; sister, Cindy Conrad and wife Kate; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Hasemeier; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family has requested that memorial donations may be made to support Brain Cancer Research. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

