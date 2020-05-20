Mark Hasemeier Sr.

Mark David Hasemeier, Sr.
BONNE TERRE – Mark David Hasemeier, Sr., age 73, of Lake Timberline, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mark was born November 14, 1946, to the late Elwood Durwood and Bernice Elsie (Gawrych) Hasemeier in St. Louis, Missouri. Mark was a meat cutter for over fifty years and owned his own route for Pepperidge Farm. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching sports, and loved to dance with the love of his life.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Jan William Hasemeier.
Mark is survived by his wife, Donna-Lee Mary (Garner) Hasemeier; two sons, Mark David Hasemeier, Jr. and wife Jamie of Webster Groves and Andrew “Andy” John Hasemeier and wife Mindy of Lake Timberline; seven grandchildren, Clara, Peter, John Ruby, Savannah, Haley, and Lydia; sister, Cindy Conrad and wife Kate; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Hasemeier; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family has requested that memorial donations may be made to support Brain Cancer Research. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.