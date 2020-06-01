× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMINGTON – Mark Redmon, of St. Charles, formerly of Farmington passed away on May 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Charles at the age of 47. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 7, 1973, to the late Donald and Helen (Maddox) Redmon.

Mark was a Manager at Car Shield in St. Charles. He was known as a genuine soul with a beautiful smile who loved and touched everyone he met in some way. He had a great sense of humor and was a bright light in the world. He loved Jesus and was a “rock” to lots of his friends and coworkers. Mark was a “rare find” just like the antiques he always seemed to find. In addition to antiquing, he enjoyed flea markets and was a part time auctioneer. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is survived by his best friend and life partner, Ryan Evans of St. Charles, his sister, Vicky Jennings of Farmington, his brothers, Don (Karen) Redmon of Fisk and Mike (Dee) Redmon of Arcadia, special nieces and nephews, Sheena Jennings, Ricky Norden, Josh Casteel, Derek Redmon, Jason Denby, and Josh Denby, a great nephew, Elijah Casteel, his special yorkie, Buddy along with many other family members and a host of friends.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the home of his sister, Vicky Jennings, 1906 Westwood in Farmington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Hospital or to your local food pantry in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.