Mark Sales

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Mask or facial coverings will be required before entering the funeral home. Please practice all social distance guidelines. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.