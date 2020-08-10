You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Sales
0 entries

Mark Sales

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark Sales

FARMINGTON – Mark Steven Sales, 57, of Farmington passed away August 8, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born June 11, 1963, in Bonne Terre.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry (King) Sales and brother, Michael Sales.

Mark is survived by his father, Thomas Sales and aunt, Linda Sales.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Mask or facial coverings will be required before entering the funeral home. Please practice all social distance guidelines. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Sales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News