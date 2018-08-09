Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS – Marlene Ruth Talley, 84, of Farmington passed away August 7, 2018, at Parkland Health Center. She was born June 16, 1934, at Des Moines, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mabel (Goodvin) Gillette; sister, Marsha; son, Ronald Wayne Talley; and grandson, Robert Avis.

Marlene in survived by her husband, Leo E. Talley of Farmington; children, Linda Butler and husband Thomas, Kenneth Talley and wife Vicki, Donald Talley, Anita Key and husband Mike, and Dale Talley and wife Michelle; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Shomake, and Margaret Ward. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

A family memorial service is planned. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

