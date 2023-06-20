FARMINGTON – Marlys (Pietz) Brockmiller, 81, died peacefully early Sunday morning after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Marlys lived a full life and was loved by many. She loved her church, Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington, she loved her family and friends, she loved being social, and telling stories to anyone who would listen! She was involved in Bible study, several bridge groups, and her neighborhood. Marlys loved big and made sure those around her knew how much they meant to her. Our family takes comfort in the fact that she is finally with the two people that she loved most – her husband, Don, and Jesus.
Marlys was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and worked for many years as a kindergarten and second grade teacher in the Farmington and Potosi school districts. After retirement, she volunteered at the St. Paul Lutheran School library and with Meals on Wheels.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elsie (Graumann) Pietz, her loving husband of 12 years, Don Brockmiller, her sister, Bernice Bitner, her sister-in-law, Georgia Pietz and infant brother, Dennis Pietz.
She is survived by her sister, Darlene Gelnar of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brothers, Carl (Suzanne) Pietz of Granite, Oklahoma, and Arnold Pietz of Almont, Colorado; nieces, Brandy (Ryan) Pietz-Jones, Marlys Bitner, Amber (Matt) Barnes, Pamela Bitner, Brooke (Matt) Whalen, Lindsey (Bryce) Williams, Britton Kate Pietz; nephews, Tim (Tamara) Gelnar and Greg (Susie) Gelnar; stepson, Paul (Marlene) Brockmiller, stepdaughter, Debbi Schubbe; five granddaughters, Devin (Tim) Schipske, Danielle (Nick) Weber, Lauren (Luke) Bedsaul, Taylor (Travis) Tinker, and Morgan Brockmiller; one great-grandson, Oliver Bedsaul, and she was looking forward to a second great-grandson’s birth in July. She also leaves behind her best friend, Mary Lee Hibbits and numerous friends, too many to count.
The family gives special thanks to Anna Garner for her constant love and support of Marlys.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 East Columbia Street, Farmington, Missouri, officiated by Pastor Stephen Constien. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund or http:/stpaulfarmington.com View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
