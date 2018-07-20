Subscribe for 17¢ / day
BONNE TERRE - Marsha Storie of Bonne Terre passed on July 15, 2018, at the age of 65. Visitation Sat from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

