FARMINGTON -- Martha Jane Callahan, 72, of Farmington passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 9, 2019, at her home. She was born December 24, 1946, in Portageville, Missouri, to the late Robert Wesley and Stella Corgan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Callahan in 2004 and a son, Jason Callahan in 1986. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Leach, Virginia Brown and Brenda Smick and a brother, Robert W. Corgan II.
Martha grew up in the Missouri Boot Heel and as a child picked cotton. When she was older, her family made a move to St. Louis where she graduated from high school and where she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Callahan on October 16, 1965. For many years she and Ronald lived in De Soto where they raised their family. Later they relocated to Farmington where she had a career selling real estate for Coldwell Banker. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Martha enjoyed making many good friends through the years and had a long lasting friendship with her best friend, Mary Gilliam.
Survivors include her children, Dean (Becky) Callahan of Enterprise, Alabama, and Michelle (Doug) Tucker of Farmington; three grandchildren, Jordan (Sierra) Callahan, Blane Callahan and Lexi Callahan; one great-grandson, Hudson Callahan; two sisters, Linda Wilson of Pilot Knob and Sharon Milam of Desloge; her mother-in-law, Lucretia Callahan of Fenton; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Brother Doug Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery in De Soto. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanmemorialhome.com.
