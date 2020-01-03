{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Martha Moore, 71, of Desloge, passed away at her home, January 2, 2020. She was born October 11, 1948, in Bonne Terre, to the late Allen A. and Sadie G. (Dorris) Werley. Martha was a lifetime member of St. Francois County VFW Auxiliary #2426, she loved cooking, growing plants, sewing or needle point.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert W. and Fredrick A. Werley; numerous half- brothers and sisters.

Martha is survived by her husband of 50 years, Willard Glen Moore; daughter, Geneva Joann Hervans; siblings, Elmer (Glenda) Werley, Ethel (Floyd) Hawkins, Deborah Sansoucie, Lori (Lawrence) Hurt; sister in-law, Margaret Werley; special nephews, Thomas A. Sansoucie, Jr. and Brent Sansoucie with numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020. The procession will be leaving the Desloge VFW parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

