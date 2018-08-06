Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ST. LOUIS -- Martin J Hannauer, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Beloved brother of Mary Ann (the late Charles) Schwartz; dear uncle of Charles A., Daniel, Kevin (Emily) Schwartz and Donna (Alan) Shelby; dear great-uncle of Olivia, Phoebe and Cyrus.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A special thanks to the staff at Columbia Manor and Harris Manor for all their special care.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, August 10, 2018, at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church. Entombment St. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. A service of Kutis Funeral Home in Affton.

Celebrate
the life of: Martin J Hannauer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments