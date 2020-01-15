{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Martin R. Adams, 66, of Park Hills passed away December 25, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospital, St. Louis. He was born January 6, 1953, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert C. Adams and Velma Dean (Matthews) Adams.

Martin is survived by his wife Pamela (Blackard) Adams; two sons, Matthew Adams, and Marty Adams; and daughter, Paula Reynolds.

A memorial service will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday January 18, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Park Hills with Rev. Eddie Bone officiating. Burial at Layne Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

