FARMINGTON -- Martin Lynn “Sonny” Bray, Jr., 77, of Doe Run passed away February 18, 2019, at Hillcrest Care Center in DeSoto. He was born December 3, 1941, in Farmington. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. Sonny worked at Trimfoot for 35 years and 8 years for the Farmington School District at Lincoln Intermediate. He was also a farmer all his life and enjoyed taking care of his animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Lynn Bray, Sr. and Virginia Lee (Jennings) Bray; brother, John David Bray; four cats, Little Mama, Little Twinkles, Tiger and Bootsie.
Sonny is survived by his sister, Wilma Jean Bray of Farmington; special sister, Stella Olive of Farmington; special nieces, Velma Harper and Nancy Crawford both of Doe Run; several special great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He is also survived by dear friend, Franklin Sutherland and family; church family and many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Farmington, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Farmington Pet Adoption Center or Vitas Hospice Healthcare. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
