Marty James ‘Jim' Owen
BONNE TERRE – Marty James ‘Jim' Owen of Chesterfield, Missouri formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, was born August 5, 1942, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Herbert Shelton and Glenda Mae (nee Burcham) Marty, he entered into rest, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the age of 80 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Little) Marty of Ballwin, Missouri; two children, Alaine Marie Marty of Lexington, Kentucky and Heather Cathleen (nee Marty) Kelley and Donald Kelley of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Adelle Kelley, Lauren Alaine Kelley and Audrey Jean Kelley all of Lexington, Kentucky; one sister, Martha Helen (nee Marty) Hill and Jim Hill of Doe Run, Missouri; and two nephews, James Stephen Hill and Eric Jason Marty Hill: along with many other family and friends.
James “Jim” was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and went to college at Southeast Missouri State, SEMO. He then moved to Memphis, Tennessee for Law School at Memphis State University. Jim practiced criminal defense law for over 40 years in Memphis. He loved practicing law, spending time on his lake fishing, playing golf with friends and making those around him laugh. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary – Bonne Terre, 6776 Vo-Tech Road, Bonne Terre, Missouri 63628. Interment will immediately follow service at St. Francois Memorial Park, located on the same property as the funeral home. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
