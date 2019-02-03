Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Marvin F. Skiles of Park Hills, Missouri, was born January 6, 1964, in Bonne Terre to the late Melvin and Goldie (Boyer) Skiles. He departed this life February 1, 2019, at the age of 55 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Roena Gruner, and very close friend and Sensei (Karate Instructor), Larry Whitener.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann (Gruner) Skiles; daughters, Amy (Charles) Klempert, and Lisa Boston; sister, Gloria (Kenneth) Dennis; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Bromley; four grandchildren, Adrianne and Danyelle Klempert, Hannah and Micah Boston; niece, Carrie Dennis; nephew, Matthew; his New Heights Church Family and band, Innstrength church band; close friends, Terrena Ballinger and Monna McCarver. Cousins and many dear family members and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, with service at 5 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials to American Heart and/or Diabetes Association appreciated.

Marvin F. Skiles
