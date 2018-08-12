DESLOGE -- Marvin Orval Scott, 85, of Bismarck passed away August 10, 2018, at Camelot Nursing Home in Farmington. He was born June 12, 1933, in St. Louis to the late Marvin and Pauline (Schultz) Scott. Marvin was a member, deacon, and trustee of The First Baptist Church of Bismarck. He was a foreman with Brown Shoes, worked for Barbee and Elders Construction, R.W. Beal Construction, and a member of Carpenters Local 1795. He Truck Farmed and sold produce at his house and at the Farmers Market in Farmington. He was also a member of the Trappers Association and Missouri State Beekeepers Association. Marvin will forever be remembered as a caring husband and father.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nina Scott; grandson, Bruno Glore; and sister, Helen (Scott) Rhodes.
Marvin is survived his three sons, Marvin Arthur Scott and wife Phyllis, Michael Scott and wife Liz, David Scott and wife Leasha; grandchildren, Ryan Scott, Randy (Lacey) Scott, Jacob Scott, Tabitha (Dillan) Henson, Tim (Jamie) Glore, Sarah (James) Taylor, Thomas Karner, and Anna Karner; nine great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 12, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bismarck First Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Bismarck Baptist Church with Brother Matt Sheckles officiating. Burial will follow at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
