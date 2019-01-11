Try 1 month for 99¢

DE SOTO -- Mary Alice Hoehn was born August 3, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of William Henry “Bill” and Lillian Isabelle (Powers) Hoehn, both of whom preceded her in death. She passed away January 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 60 years.

Mary was a teacher at North County High School in Bonne Terre, Missouri for 36 years where she also coached tennis; and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Barnhart, Missouri.

Mary is survived by her sister, Diane (James) Washburn of De Soto, Missouri; one niece, Jennifer (Mike) Gordon; great-nephew, Henry. Aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. As an expression of sympathy memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mary Alice Hoehn
