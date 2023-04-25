Mary Ann Gibson-Dunlap
DESLOGE – Mary Ann Gibson-Dunlap, age 74, of Leadwood, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 23, 2023. Mary was born on Wednesday, June 23, 1948, in Bonne Terre, to the late Jesse and Margie Green-Gibson.
Mary Ann was a member of First Church of God in Irondale. She retired from Mineral Area Hospital with 30 years of dedicated service as a phlebotomist. She loved her family and enjoyed taking care of her fur baby Macy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Thomas “Tom” Dunlap who passed away last year; two brothers, Steve and Gerald Gibson; brothers-in-law, Mike Dealy and Kenneth Perry; sister-in-law, Susan Gibson.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Dale Dunlap, Maria (Billy) Sansoucie and Marissa Dunlap (Fiancé Robert Owens); three grandchildren, Marrah and Noah Sansoucie and Talyn Halter; two bonus grandchildren, May and Tayla Owens; siblings, Marie Dealy, Scott (Melissa) Gibson, John Gibson, Charlie Gibson; special sister-in-law, Diane Perry along with a host of sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at C.Z Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Kendall Hughes will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
