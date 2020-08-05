You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Ann Roney
Mary Ann Roney

Mary Ann Roney

Mary Ann Roney

DESLOGE – Mary Roney, 78, of Leadwood, passed away August 5, 2020, at Parkland South in Farmington. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

