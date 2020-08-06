You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Bulman
Mary Bulman

  • Updated
Mary Bulman

Mary Rose (Evans) Bulman

FARMINGTON – Mary Rose (Evans) Bulman passed away on August 6 at the age of 72. Services are private and being handled through Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

