FARMINGTON -- Mary E. Hager, 90, passed away January 7, 2019, at Camelot Nursing & Rehab. She was born December 2, 1928, in Flat River to the late Edward Grifford and Cora A. (Wampler) Grifford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hager; a sister, Anna Mae Nelson and two brothers, Louis “Buck” Grifford and Cletus Grifford.

Mary was a very loving and devoted mother who loved to cook for friends and family. She was a long-time member of the Flat River Church of Christ and she also belonged to the Night Timer’s Club.

Survivors include two sons, Steven D. Hager and Kevin D. (Judy) Hager; four grandchildren, Jason, Kristin, Byron and Emily; three great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and good friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 13, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. and will resume Monday morning in the funeral home at 7 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Paragould Children’s Home or Flat River Church of Christ. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

