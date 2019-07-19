{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Mary Elizabeth Gibson of Leadington, was born February 21, 1942. She passed away July 18, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Mary was a member of Red Hats Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gentry Gibson; daughter, Dawn Marie Gibson; and sister, Karen Callahan.

Mary is survived by her grandchildren, Jared Roark and wife Jordan, Daniel Martin and wife Mary, and Jenna Martin; great-grandchildren, Noah, Sophia, Amelya, Jacob, Jessa, Julia, and Wade; step-children, Andy Gibson, and Ronnie Voyles; step-grandchildren, Dena, Tony, Kayla, and Christina; sister, Patty Callahan. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Burial at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Mary Elizabeth Gibson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments