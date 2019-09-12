{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Mary Ellen Halbrook, 92, of Farmington passed away September 9, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. She was born April 9, 1927, in St. Francois County. Mary was a member of the Farmington Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel (Westover) Williams; husband, Leeman Halbrook; twin brother, Eugene Williams.

Mary is survived by three children, Larry Halbrook and wife Kathy, Nancy Halbrook, Joann Mihlfeld and husband Patrick; daughter-in-law, Cindy Halbrook; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev Alan Berry officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments