Mary Jane Hays

BONNE TERRE – Mary Jane (Level) Hays, age 84, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home. She was born March 5, 1936, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Mary Jane was a devoted homemaker, loved her family dearly, and was a mom to many kids.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her father, Forrest G. Level; mother, Susie (Creglow) Boyd; husband, Thomas A. Hays; daughter, Brenda Lee Simmons; and half-brother, Shelton Boyd.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Cindy Hays, Judy Allmeroth, Tom (Mian Barlow) Hays, and Elizabeth (Scott) Motsinger; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann McArthy; dear friend, Lee “Rip” Glore; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family has requested that memorial donations may be made to support the Cornerstone Café at Centenary United Methodist Church 20 Park Avenue Bonne Terre, MO 63628. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

