Mary Heineman

Mary Alice (Crossman) Heineman

BONNE TERRE – Mary Alice Heineman, age 91, of Kirkwood, formerly of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Manor Grove Nursing Home. Mary was born October 1, 1928, to the late Lawton and Ruby (Woods) Crossman in Bonne Terre.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Charles Paul Heineman.

Mary is survived by her children, Vicky (Nick) Heineman-Smith, Dale Heineman and family, David (JoAnn) Heineman; grandchildren, Jessica (Aaron) Smith-Hauschildt , A. Nicholas Smith, Marietta Smith, David M. Heineman, Jr., Joshua (Heather) Heineman; three great-grandchildren, Kirsten Heineman, Carly Heineman, and Henry Hauschildt.

Mary worked as a bookkeeper for 32 years at the Valley Park School District. She loved the school and the community. After retirement she moved back to her home in Bonne Terre. She always talked about her grandparents James and Hattie Crossman, who had also lived there and she loved so much. While retired, she got busy doing taxes at the Senior Center every year and was involved in other activities.

Mary was true to her faith. She loved her God, her family, and all of her friends. She was always ready to support them in any way she could. She loved being together with all of her family and friends.

Funeral services are Private family only but the family will have a Celebration of life later in the fall. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, family has requested that memorial donations may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church 340 Summit Street 63628 Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

