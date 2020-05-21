Mary Heineman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Alice (Crossman) Heineman

BONNE TERRE – Mary Alice Heineman, age 91, of Kirkwood, formerly of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Manor Grove Nursing Home. Mary was born October 1, 1928, to the late Lawton and Ruby (Woods) Crossman in Bonne Terre.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Charles Paul Heineman.

Mary is survived by her children, Vicky (Nick) Heineman-Smith, Dale Heineman and family, David (JoAnn) Heineman; grandchildren, Jessica (Aaron) Smith-Hauschildt , A. Nicholas Smith, Marietta Smith, David M. Heineman, Jr., Joshua (Heather) Heineman; three great-grandchildren, Kirsten Heineman, Carly Heineman, and Henry Hauschildt.

Mary worked as a bookkeeper for 32 years at the Valley Park School District. She loved the school and the community. After retirement she moved back to her home in Bonne Terre. She always talked about her grandparents James and Hattie Crossman, who had also lived there and she loved so much. While retired, she got busy doing taxes at the Senior Center every year and was involved in other activities.