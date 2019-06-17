{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Mary Self, 91, of Iron Mountain, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Home. She was born on Tuesday, September 6, 1927, in Festus to the late Anton and Nellie (Hayes) Ruff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Self and three sisters. Mary was a member of the Iron Mountain Baptist Church, a charter member of the VFW in Bismarck and the Ladies Auxiliary at Iron Mountain Lake. She was a homemaker and loved to quilt.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Dennis Self and wife Cassandra, Debra Coffel and husband Harvey; three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great-grandson, four step great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elsie Hitch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home–Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Funeral Service will be held 12 Noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Caldwell Chapel. Burial to follow at Weiss Family Cemetery in Doe Run. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society or Iron Mountain Lake. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

