FARMINGTON -- Mary Jane Johnson, 94, of Farmington passed away February 29, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. Arrangements are pending with C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

