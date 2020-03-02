FARMINGTON – Mary Jane Johnson, 94, of Farmington passed away February 29, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born April 29, 1925, in Knob Lick, Missouri. Mary Jane was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth (Bradley) Lindsey; and husband, Vinton B. Johnson.

Mary Jane is survived by three children, Vivian Sherrill and husband Wayne, Eunice Oliver and Gerald Johnson; cousin, Ruth Ann Hahn and husband Gary.

Visitation will be held, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.