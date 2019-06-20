{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Mary Campbell, age 91, of Park Hills, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Community Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was born February 9, 1928, to the late Theodore and Ernestine (Thibaudeau) Gouin in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Mary enjoyed doing research on different things and was a painting artist.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Campbell; brothers, Theodore Gouin, Jr. and William Gouin; and sister, Helen Cross.

Mary is survived by siblings, Dorothy Gouin, Robert Gouin, Barbara Williamson, and Clara Slinkard and husband Bruce; special friend and caretaker, Sandy Adkins; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

There will be a private family gathering held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

