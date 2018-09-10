Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mary Lou Sloan

Sloan

FARMINGTON -- Mary Lou Sloan of Farmington passed away September 8, 2018, at Camelot Skilled and Nursing and Rehab Center at the age of 89. She was born October 5, 1928, in Thayer, Missouri, to the late William Walter and Alma Irene (Evans) Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Pete” Sloan, her sisters, Glenda Files and Bessie Rogers, her brother, Earl “Buddy” Rogers, a great-grandchild, a great-great-grandchild, and brothers-in-law, Jay Ogle, Jim Tolar and Robert Files.

Mary was an active member of Genevieve Baptist Church. She loved children, cooking and baking.

Survivors include her children, Regenia (Larry) Bodine, Patricia (Kenny) Kennedy, Brenda (Alan) Myers, and Dennis Sloan, 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, sisters, JoAnn Ogle, Alice Rogers and Janice Tolar, sister in law, Mary Rogers and many friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday morning until time of service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Thayer Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Genevieve Baptist Church, 8631 Genevieve Church Road, Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670. View the video tribute, online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Mary Lou Sloan
