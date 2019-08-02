{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Mary M. Russell, of Desloge, passed away on July 12, 2019, at NHC in Desloge at the age of 85. Arrangements were private under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory.

Celebrate
the life of: Mary M. Russell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments