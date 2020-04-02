Mary Marler

PARK HILLS – Mary J. Marler, 91, of Park Hills passed away March 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 5, 1929, at Bonne Terre. Mary was a member of Esther Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Boren and Alice (White) Boren; and her husband Rolla Marler.

Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth Moore, Roger Marler, and Michael Marler; one granddaughter, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service will be held April 3, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

