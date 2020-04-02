Mary Marler
0 entries

Mary Marler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS – Mary J. Marler, 91, of Park Hills passed away March 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 5, 1929, at Bonne Terre. Mary was a member of Esther Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Boren and Alice (White) Boren; and her husband Rolla Marler.

Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth Moore, Roger Marler, and Michael Marler; one granddaughter, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service will be held April 3, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Marler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News