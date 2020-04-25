Mary Ann Pate of Farmington passed away April 23, 2020 at Iron County Medical Center at the age of 78 years old. She was born November 18, 1941 in Sedgewickville, MO to the late Earl Crites and Bertha (McGraw) Crites-O'Dell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, Leroy O'Dell; two sisters, Norma Maxine Crites and Helen Marie Underwood; one grandson, Kendall May.