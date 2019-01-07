Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Mary Elizabeth (Merritt) Propst, 57, of Desloge passed away January 3, 2019, at the Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur. She was born in Bonne Terre on March 3, 1961, to the late Paul and Alma (Rigdon) Merritt. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael Merritt, Robert Merritt, Paul Merritt Jr.; nephew, Paul Merritt; brother in law, George Van; sister in law, Linda Merritt.

Mary loved to sing, even with her inability to actually sing well. She loved music, her dog Red, hosting annual Bonfires and planting flowers in the spring. Her pride and joy was time spent with her grandson, Pax.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Scott) Sanders; grandson, Paxon Sanders; siblings, Dorothy (Robert) Wilson, John Merritt, and Pat Van; nieces and nephews, Christy (Dave Diamond) Merritt, Lisa (Jay) O’Bryan, Celeste (Bill) Bub, Diane (Robert) Handley, Teresa Tawfall, Brian Merritt, Scott Merritt; her loving companion of over 15 years, Paul Prather and his family, Trevor (Felicia Crick) Prather, Tripp and Emerson Prather; she was a most cherished great aunt, cousin and friend to so many.

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, January 19, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center farmingtonpet.org, Susan G. Komen ww5.komen.org and BJC Evelyn’s House www.bjchospice.org/Evelyns-House. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

