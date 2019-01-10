FARMINGTON -- Mary Jane Mills Scholbe, 92, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Farmington passed away January 8, 2019, at Clearvista Lake Health Campus in Indianapolis. She was born December 21, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington.
Mary took classes at the University of Detroit, where she met her first husband, Peter David Mills, a World War II Navy Veteran. Together they had six children. Once her children were more independent, she returned to school and graduated from IUSB in 1982 with a degree in sociology. She had several interests and hobbies. Mary enjoyed cooking meals for her family, sewing suits and dresses, reading, birdwatching, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She was an avid swimmer and exercised three times a week even into her 80’s. She was also a freelance writer and wrote articles for local newspapers.
She married Arthur Scholbe in February 2000. They traveled extensively during their short time together. Her highlight was a trip to Italy to visit Pope Benedict the 14th where she was given a personal blessing by the Pope himself. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna (Berger) Quell; first husband, Peter David Mills; second husband, Arthur W. Scholbe; one sister, Marcella Reda; two brothers, Ervin Quell and Alfred Quell.
Mary is survived by six children, Michael Mills and wife Debra Jane Gaston Mills, John Mills and wife Donna, Stephen Mills and wife Gail, Christine Mills, Robert Mills and wife Colleen, Catherine Haigerty and husband John; thirteen grandchildren, Gregory Mills, Natalia (Tyler) Snider, Anthony Mills, Kinsey Mills, Aaron (Kristen) Mills, Joshua Mills, Peter Mills, Julianna (Aaron) Campbell, Suzie (Sam) Hentschel, Jack, Peter, Sam and Ryan Haigerty; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Mills, Annalise and Malia Mills, Naomi and Ian Campbell.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington with Father William Thess officiating. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to Right to Life or UNICEF. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
