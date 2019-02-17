Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Mary Elizabeth Stotler, 61, of Bonne Terre passed away February 17, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born, September 27, 1957, in Bonne Terre to the late Earl E. and Myrtle M. (Pyatt) Culton. She was also preceded by two brothers, Frank Culton and Norman Culton; 2 sisters, Clara Cash and Doris Plummer.

Mary had a big loving heart, she gave when she was able to, opened her door for friends and family and loved her grandchildren very much. She also had a great personality, was quick witted, and was not afraid to tell you exactly how it is (in the kindest way possible).

Mary is survived by her husband, Raymond Stotler; Children, Heather Stotler, Jacob (Samantha) Stotler, and Erica (Joe) Worden; grandchildren, Kierstin, Katherine, Tristan, Landon, Trace, and Talon; sisters, Barbara (Ernie) Cook, Janet Layne, and Brenda (Jim) Bloom; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.

Visitation will be at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. until time of the service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating.  In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials be made to the Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. www.stlouischildrens.org.

