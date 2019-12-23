{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Mary V. Kernan, 81, of Farmington passed away December 21, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Center. She was born November 10, 1938, in Cantwell, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. Reddick and Charlotte Andrea (Schack) Reddick; her husband, Vernon (Skeeter) Kernan; brothers, David Reddick, and Denny Reddick

Mary is survived by her children, Larry Kernan and wife Laura, Karen Honerkamp and husband Ron, Gary Kernan and wife Darlene, and Mary Anne Minson; grandchildren, Jason and wife Kary, Sara and husband Jeremy, Joey and wife Kelli, Taylor Stange, Chris and wife Emily, Scott and wife Traci, Drew and wife Theresa, and Dylan and wife Melanie; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Reddick and wife Vicki. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In Lieu of flowers memorials to Harrod Cemetery Fund for upkeep of cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Monday December 23, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Chris Kernan officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Herrod Cemetery in Desloge.

