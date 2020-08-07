× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary White

BONNE TERRE – Mary Kathryn White, age 62, of Park Hills, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. She was born March 24, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Edwin and Lee Eatte (Bisch) Jaster. Mary enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her boyfriend Rickey Wells.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Kristina Nash (Steven Geiler), Kathryn White (Mathew Wright); granddaughters, Emma White, Adrianna Wright; sisters, Nancy McNail, Clara Bowers; brothers, Daniel Jaster, Thomas Jaster; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until service time of 5 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Brother Thomas Jaster officiating. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

