Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE – Matt Evans, 40, of Park Hills passed away on December 31, 2018. He was born on May 9, 1978 in Parsons, Kansas, to Marcus and Colleen (Arrick) Evans Jr. Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing and making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Marcus Evans Jr.; paternal grandfather, Marcus Evans Sr.; and uncle, Charlie Sells.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Matt is survived by his wife, Vicki (Richardson) Evans; son, Matthew Evans Jr.; brothers, Marcus Evans III, and Steven Evans and wife Angela; niece, Bonnie-Louise Evans; paternal grandmother, Evalyn Evans; aunt, Marsha Vinsonhaler; several family, friends and pets also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Dean Berry will be officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Hazelton Cemetery in Hazelton, Kansas. View tribute and share your memories and condolences at czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Matt Evans
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments