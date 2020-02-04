FARMINGTON -- Matthew Alan Hughes, 47, died in his mother’s loving arms early February. 3, 2020, in the family home in Farmington.
Matt was born July 13, 1974, in Farmington. He attended Farmington Christian Academy and graduated from Farmington High School. He held an associate of arts degree from Mineral Area College and a Bachelor’s Degree in public administration from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri.
Matt was a devout Christian, an avid fisherman and a passionate activist for conservative causes.
Matt was one of the first students with disabilities to be mainstreamed in Farmington public schools. As a young boy, he advocated for the Americans with Disabilities Act before the Farmington City Council, which subsequently approved facilities to enable handicapped access to Long Hall in Farmington.
Matt, whose family history in the area dates to French colonial Kaskaskia, was a first cousin, seven generations removed, to President Andrew Jackson; a second cousin eight generations removed, to President James Madison and a second cousin, six generations removed, to President James K. Polk. Matt was the Republican county coordinator for the Matt Blunt for governor campaign in 2004, the first time a republican gubernatorial candidate successfully carried St. Francois County. He was appointed in 2005 by Gov. Blunt to serve on the Governor’s Council on Citizens with Disabilities. Later, Matt assisted in the St. Francois County office of State Rep. Steve Tilly, who ultimately became speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.
Matt grew up as a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Farmington and was currently a member of the Grace Community Church in Knob Lick.
Matt is survived by his mother, Pauline (Thomure) Hughes, his father, Billy Gene Hughes, of Farmington, brother Mark D. Hughes of California, Missouri, brother Jeff Hughes of Fredericktown, Missouri, niece Lauren Ashley Hughes and nephew Hunter Sterling Hughes, of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Claude and Gertrude (Short) Hughes of Farmington and his maternal grandparents, Vernon and Carrie (Howell) Thomure, of Mine La Motte.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8. p.m., Friday, February 7, at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with interment to immediately follow at the KP Cemetery in Park Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Community Church of Knob Lick or the truly conservative Republican candidate – No RINOS -- of the contributor’s choice. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
