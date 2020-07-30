Matthew Cross

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Milton Cross

PARK HILLS – Matthew Milton Cross, 52, of Park Hills, passed away July 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born December 17, 1967, in St. Louis County.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Cross; and his sister, Belinda McCoy.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Robert Cross and Joyce (Kraemer) Cross; his wife, Dawn (Hartle) Cross; children, Katlyn Rhoden and husband Emmett, Anthony Phillips and Ashley, and Amanda Hartle; brother, Joseph Cross; and sister, Sharon Cross; nine grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at

Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Ronnie Rothlisberger officiating. Burial at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Farmington.

The Family ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distance during to the visitation and service.

