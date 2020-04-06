Matthew Henson
ADVANCE – Matt was born to Melvin and Lorene (Switzer) Henson on January 13, 1962 in Farmington, Missouri, and entered into Heaven's gates on April 1, 2020. He was surrounded by family as the lyrics of Where I Belong (Building 429) played. Matt and Laura McMillin were married in 1983 in Knob Lick. They have three children, Tabatha, Jennifer, and Matt Jr. He married Mendy Seabaugh in 2001, adding Jordan and Molly to the family. Matt was a Communication Specialist in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

He later was a Communications Technician for Charter Communications and SEMO Communications where he enjoyed meeting new people.

He enjoyed fishing with his brothers and nieces, Emily and Jolie Pickett. He had cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs for 40 years and enjoyed watching them win the Super Bowl.

He was a member of the Advance United Methodist Church where he was a youth leader for many years. He served on several committees through the years as well as being the chair person for the new Building Committee. He was active with VBS and had a pew full of children each Sunday as he was loved by all kids for his fun nature.

Matt loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was often referred to as the favorite uncle in his family.

Matt is survived by his wife, Mendy; daughters, Tabatha Rider of Park Hills, Jennifer (Brandon) Moss of Hillsboro, Kansas,, and Molly (Chuck) Hampton of Arbor; sons, Matt, Jr. (Jessica) Henson of Byrnes Mill, and Jordan (Erin) Seabaugh of Advance; siblings, Tom (Debbie), Melvin (Beth), Tim (Dawn), Buddy, Judy (Roy) Aubuchon, Linda (David) Mauk, Lynettia (Johnny) Thomure, Chris (Randy) Hahn, and Edith Templemire; eighteen grandchildren Reid, Ethan, Chase, Jedidiah, Rowan, and Aubrey Rider, Cole Phoebe, and Zoe Moss, Aiden and Jace, Fritz, Kylie Bennett, Jaxon Henson, Katlyn, and Bryce Cook, Cora, and Colson Seabaugh, and Sage Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Chasity Ann, and two nephews.

A public service will be held at Advance UMC when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Advance UMC Building Fund and/or VNA of SEMO Hospice.

