FARMINGTON -- Matthew Hughes, of Farmington, passed away on February 3 at the age of 47. Instate Saturday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 8
Visitation Resumes
Saturday, February 8, 2020
7:00AM-2:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
