FARMINGTON – Maxine Shumake, of Farmington, passed away on December 09, 2018, at the Arbors at Maplebrook at the age of 92. She was born to the late Oscar Robert Pulliam and Nellie (Street) Pulliam at Farmington on December 8, 1926. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Oscar Pulliam and two sisters, Clois Stout and LaVera Jones.

Maxine's life centered around her family and she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Open Heart Assembly of God of Farmington, formerly First Assembly of God where she was a charter member. In past years Maxine was the head of the nursery department there and the 50 plus group. Maxine was known to love celebrating Christmas each year.

Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Henry Lee Shumake; daughter, Cheryle Bailey and husband, Steve; three grandsons, Tim Barton and wife, Jamie, Eric Barton and wife, Melinda and Aaron Barton and wife Niki; ten great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends from Maplebrook and the Arbors.

Friends may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 10 a.m. In the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Open Heart Assembly of God of Farmington. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

